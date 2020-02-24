salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,597 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $41,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,707,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 42,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 673,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $109,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $189.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.20.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.75, for a total transaction of $808,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,201 shares of company stock valued at $83,710,127. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

