Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 890.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

Shares of SAIC opened at $94.83 on Monday. Science Applications International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

