Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Director Purchases C$119,420.00 in Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Director Gregory D. Aasen acquired 10,000 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.94 per share, with a total value of C$119,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$474,479.54.

Gregory D. Aasen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Gregory D. Aasen sold 850 shares of Sierra Wireless stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.74, for a total value of C$9,979.00.

SW opened at C$11.73 on Monday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.22 and a 1-year high of C$19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.34.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

