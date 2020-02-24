SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKYW stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

