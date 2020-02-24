Sonoco Products Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Sonoco Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $57.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SON shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.