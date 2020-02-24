SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 419,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period.

Shares of FEZ opened at $40.02 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

