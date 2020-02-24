SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. First Analysis lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,509. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

