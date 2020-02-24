SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $25.19 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. SSR Mining’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

