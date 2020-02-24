Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $174.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.30. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $185.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 74.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

