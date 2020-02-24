Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Roth Capital

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from to in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

STMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.67.

STMP opened at $174.47 on Thursday. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $185.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

