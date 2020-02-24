Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSG. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stars Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.46.

NASDAQ:TSG opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.99 and a beta of 1.67. Stars Group has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSG. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group during the third quarter worth $225,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Stars Group during the third quarter worth $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Stars Group by 150.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

