Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sterling Construction worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 420,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRL. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

