SunTrust Banks Trims Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Target Price to $65.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.11.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 452,097 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1,539.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,856,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,335,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after buying an additional 208,725 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

