Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Synaptics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synaptics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $76.16 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.