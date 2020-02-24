Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYNH. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.60.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.48. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $72.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 54.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.