Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYNH. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.48. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,999,000 after acquiring an additional 172,529 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $2,900,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

