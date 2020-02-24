Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stake Lowered by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,362 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 2.20% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $30,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $12.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.69. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 62.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

