Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TCRR. ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

TCRR opened at $13.96 on Friday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

In other Tcr2 Therapeutics news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,743 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $136,663.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,646 over the last ninety days. 39.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,420,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,269,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 143,459 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

