Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.40. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,801 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.65% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

