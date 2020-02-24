Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

TXT stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Textron by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,168,000 after buying an additional 183,559 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

