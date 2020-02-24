TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TMDX. Cowen lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered TransMedics Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

TMDX opened at $18.51 on Thursday. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,541.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 195,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

