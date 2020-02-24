TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.59.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

