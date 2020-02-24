TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.29. TriMas has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39.

In other TriMas news, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $77,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,918,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after buying an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,898,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after buying an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in TriMas by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,355,000 after buying an additional 199,604 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in TriMas by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,623,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after buying an additional 523,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TriMas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,118,000 after buying an additional 119,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

