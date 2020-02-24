TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRUE. B. Riley cut their price target on TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut their price target on TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

TrueCar stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $370.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $11,091,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,924,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 225,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

