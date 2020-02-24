TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Stephens

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRUE has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

TrueCar stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,557,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

