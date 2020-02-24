TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) PT Lowered to $3.50 at B. Riley

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $370.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,729,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after buying an additional 2,904,377 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after buying an additional 696,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,371,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 1,374,600 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $11,091,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 95,855 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

