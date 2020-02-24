TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TSR from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of TSRI opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. TSR has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

About TSR

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

