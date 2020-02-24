United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. China International Capital upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,885,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 425,012 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,317,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 259,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 289,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,290,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

UMC opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.