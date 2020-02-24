Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,111 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Universal Health Services worth $56,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29,694.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,780,000 after buying an additional 150,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $142.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.