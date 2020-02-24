US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get US Well Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. US Well Services has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 1,000,000 shares of US Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00. Company insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Well Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 49,269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of US Well Services by 3,649.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.