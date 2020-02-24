USD Coin (USDC) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010241 BTC on major exchanges including Korbit, Poloniex, Coinsuper and Kucoin. USD Coin has a total market cap of $422.65 million and $1.08 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.22 or 0.02744558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00096647 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 426,661,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,287,218 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, Korbit, CoinEx, FCoin, LATOKEN, Crex24, Poloniex, OKEx, Kucoin, Hotbit, Coinsuper, CPDAX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

