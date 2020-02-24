Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,486 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $137.00 in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

NYSE VMI opened at $134.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.70. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.94 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

