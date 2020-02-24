ValuEngine Upgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen upgraded Vera Bradley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of VRA opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $322.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.86. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $114,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,676 shares in the company, valued at $342,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller bought 883,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $10,379,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,907,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,912,737.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.