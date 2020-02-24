Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 124,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $129.40 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.92.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.