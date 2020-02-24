ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViaSat by 73.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 50.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ViaSat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $55.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 0.79. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

