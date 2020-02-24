Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) VP Sells $62,447.01 in Stock

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $54,917.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 72,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $2,468,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSH. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.