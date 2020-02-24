Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $105.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALB. Seaport Global Securities cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.41.

NYSE:ALB opened at $92.43 on Friday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after acquiring an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 17.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Albemarle by 41.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

