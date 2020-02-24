WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Cut by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,897,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 16.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,695,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WPC opened at $88.00 on Monday. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $72.51 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

