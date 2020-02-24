WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.86-5.01 for the period. WP Carey also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.86-5.01 EPS.

WPC opened at $88.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.39. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WP Carey will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

