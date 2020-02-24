Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,514,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 47.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 222.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 294,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.81. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

