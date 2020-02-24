Zacks: Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Eyenovia’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $18.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eyenovia an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

EYEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of EYEN opened at $4.34 on Monday. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eyenovia by 72.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Eyenovia by 25.1% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.