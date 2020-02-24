Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

In other news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $136,663.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,646 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

