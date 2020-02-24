Zacks Investment Research Trims Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Target Price to $52.00

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) had its target price decreased by Zacks Investment Research to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,372,000 after buying an additional 123,378 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after buying an additional 120,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,512,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 460,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

