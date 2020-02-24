Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $135.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federal Realty’s fourth-quarter 2019 FFO per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but improved year over year. Total revenues inched up 1.6% year over year. Results reflect rise in property operating income and cash-basis rollover growth on comparable spaces. The company’s premium retail real estate assets, diverse tenant base and focus on mixed used properties are likely to drive growth over the long haul. It is also focused on raising its operating performance through expansion, renovation and re-tenanting. A decent balance-sheet position and a well-laddered debt maturity schedule act in favor. However, shrinking footfall at malls, store closures and bankruptcy of retailers are likely to keep affecting this retail REIT’s performance in the near term. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.