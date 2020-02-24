Zacks: OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $17.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OFS Credit an industry rank of 16 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in OFS Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the third quarter worth $230,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

