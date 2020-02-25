$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Brixmor Property Group also posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of BRX opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,368 shares of company stock worth $570,846. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,876,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,993,000 after purchasing an additional 93,290 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 158,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,123,000 after purchasing an additional 92,724 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 185,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,237,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

