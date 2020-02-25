16,446 Shares in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 689,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 42,610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 662,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 51,675 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 44,580 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBDN opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0519 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

