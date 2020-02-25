1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

1life Healthcare stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. 1life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.