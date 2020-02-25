4,901 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Continental Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of TFC opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

