56,500 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5,144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,420 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 649.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,865,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,597 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,852,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Evercore ISI began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

